Away win strengthens Borders U16 hockey title hopes

Watsonians Whites 0, Fjordhus Reivers U16 Development 3

Fjordhus Reivers U16 Development Team secured a confident 3-0 win against Watsonians Whites on Sunday at MES in Edinburgh.

A dynamic display of attacking hockey demonstrated how much progress the team has made this season.

Jessica Main opened the scoring early in the first half from an accurate pass into the circle by Maartje de Zoeten.

A penalty corner at the start of the second half gave Jessica Main and Roseanna Prentice the opportunity to shoot for goal, but the Watsonians ‘keeper did well to stop these powerful shots.

However, Ailish Fairbairn followed up a rebound and neatly put the ball into the back of the net.

The final goal came from an accurate pass into the circle by Amelie Johnstone-Jones, finding Luisa Brown on post to spot the ball in.

Thanks were extended to Janet Jack for coaching the team throughout the season and, with one remaining game to play, the U16s are hopeful of winning the league.