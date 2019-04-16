Awards triumph for Gala as Del is named the ace of club

Gala Squash and Racketball Club captain Del Sharratt was served with the prestigious ‘Clubperson of the year’ accolade at the East of Scotland Squash end of season presentation dinner.

Former winner Iain Clark outlined a number of Del’s roles within the club as he presented him with the trophy during the ceremony’s individual awards section.

Iain, of Watsonians Squash Club, said: “This award is to recognise an individual whose commitment and dedication has been over and above expected levels and is vital in the progression of squash in the east of Scotland.

“ Del is a deserving winner. We received an unprompted e-mail from a member at Gala Squash Club, recommending him for this award.

“ Del single-handedly runs the club. He does everything, from running the internal competitions to the maintenance of the building.

“He runs the finances of the club, he runs the juniors, arranges events, he is captain of the league team and he deals with memberships.

“Del is well known in squash circles around the east of Scotland and it is right that his exploits are recognised.”

Del said: “I really wasn’t expecting anything.

“As far as I am concerned, it’s a team effort to keep things going at the squash club.

“I do what I can but I am supported by the committee and a very tolerant and supportive wife.

“I wish I could do more for the club and east squash but I juggle my life with a full-time job, two young kids and the squash club.

“I am honoured that the East of Scotland Squash Committee has recognised my hard work in this manner and I will treasure this award.”

Our picture shows Del (left) receiving the Clubperson of the Year trophy from predecessor Iain Clark.