Athletes cope impressively with challenging conditions in Selkirk

Strong easterly winds created a challenging experience for the 100 or so competitors taking part in Sunday’s Selkirk Triathlon, run by charitable trust Live Borders.

Picking up his third consecutive Borders title of the season was Edinburgh triathlete Craig Dale, who has won the event thrice in the past and was elated to do so again.

“I have had a brilliant start to the season and this event was my first standard distance of the season, which brought a new level of pain, but I’m really pleased with how it went,” he said.

“It was very windy, which made the start of the cycle very slow and hard, and the last few kilometres of the run were brutal.

“Overall, I was really happy with my form and I did it six minutes quicker than last year, so that’s a good marker for me going into the slighter longer half Iron Man distances.”

A member of the Hartree JETS club, Craig is a qualified GP and spent 18 months of his training at the Borders General Hospital, when he also found time to run and cycle much of the surrounding area.

“I really enjoy competing back down here,” he added. “The scenery is stunning and there are some good, challenging climbs to tackle, which is all good for me.

The only Standard event on the Borders circuit, the Selkirk round attracted entries from near and far, including Haddington athlete Shona Bathgate, who celebrated her 50 th birthday by taking top honours in her age category and was third in the female overall.

“This has just been a fantastic day,” she said. “My family (including sister Laura, who lives near Melrose) all came to support me and people were shouting out birthday wishes as I went round.

“People are all so friendly in the Borders and it makes the events even more special. We are going to finish off the celebrations in Melrose.”

Swapping his shirt and tie for a marshalling jacket for the day was Live Borders chief executive Ewan Jackson, who said: “There is a real buzz surrounding the Borders Triathlon events and the popularity of them has been growing year on year.

“Credit for that must go to the Live Borders Sports Development team, which organises the Series and, of course, the many volunteers, without whom we would not be able to stage it.” Selkirk Standard Triathlon results:

Overall Male: 1 Craig Dale (2 hours 4 minutes and 47 seconds), 2 John Lenehan (2.07.30), 3 Ian Veitch (2.11.32).

Overall Female: 1 Anne Ewing (2.22.53), 2 Lynne McKerlie (2.28.33), 3 Shona Bathgate (2.36.12).

First Junior Male: Sam McGrath (2.04.47).

First Senior Male: Craig Dale (2.10.40).

First Senior Female: Anne Ewing (2.22.53).

First Male Vet 40: Steven D’Arcy (2.25.08).

First Female Vet 40: Isobel Joiner (2.47.45).

First Male Vet 50: Adrian Sowerby (2.21.55).

First Female Vet 50: Shona Bathgate (2.36.12).

First Male Vet 60: William Bunyan (02.33.51).

First Female Vet 60: Gillian Kennedy (04.24.17).

Full results can be found at www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html.

The next event in the senior Series will be the Eyemouth Sprint Triathlon and Come &Try events, hosted by Eyemouth Leisure Centre (01890 750 557), on Sunday, June 17.

Eyemouth Sprint Triathlon – Distances: 750m swim, 19.14km cycle and 4.66km run. Start time: Sprint starts 9am. Race registration 7am-8.35am.

Eyemouth Come & Tri: Distances: 400m swim, 10.88km cycle and 2.33km run. Start time: Come & Tri starts 9am. Race registration 7am.

For further information emailtriathlon@liveborders.org.uk.