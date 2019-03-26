Are you reeling in the cheers?

Enthusiastic anglers have shown once again they’re for reel by collecting prestigious prizes in one of the sport’s most popular local competitions.

The Bemersyde Trophy (senior and junior) is presented for the best fish caught on the River Tweed during the fishing season – and a panel of judges has been casting its eye over some of the top landings from 2018.

Prizes were presented to the winners in the junior and senior sections at a special ceremony at Bemersyde House, near St Boswells in Roxburghshire.

Junior winner Harry Gotzhiem, aged 14, is from Bedfordshire.

He was fishing Traquair Beat last October when he caught a 21lb salmon on a 11 ft switch rod, fishing a cascade.

The senior victor, Craig Duncan, was fishing the Teviot, Hawick Angling Club water.

He caught – and released – a 26lb salmon.

Craig was fishing a single handed trout rod.

Pictured at the presentation ceremony, above, are, from left, Michelle Ballantyne, MSP for the South of Scotland; Craig Duncan, Sir ‘Johnny’ Scott, Harry Gotzhiem, John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, and Martin Robertson, who piped the gathering into the grounds.