Amy secures spot at Royal Highland Show

Lauder’s showjumping Morris siblings have enjoyed good fortune, both with new mounts and at the start of their latest competitive action.

Earlston High School pupil Amy Morris was involved in the 138cm (pony height) Royal Highland Show qualifiers held at Blueridge over the weekend.

Mum Anne said: “We were meant to be jumping on the Saturday, as a warm-up for the qualifier, but were beaten by the snow, so had to stay home.

“We got out on Sunday morning and Amy rode one of only four clears to secure her place in the jump off.”

Amy managed another excellent clear round in the jump off, giving her a place with her mount, Forest Bramble, at the final in June.

She then went on to win in the 115-120cm class on board Tobar King – this was a great warm-up for his qualifiers, which start this weekend – while Amy als recorded a couple of third places on her novice pony, Alice.

Older sister Megan Morris had a great warm-up show with her new ride, Norbet.

“He won the 110cm class and jumped a super double clear in the 115-120 class, and is now ready for the qualifiers,” added Anne.