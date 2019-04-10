Advantage Lauder after national tennis awards

They ‘love’ tennis along at Lauder Primary School.

So much so that it has secured a national accolade at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2018.

The Education Award, from Tennis Scotland, the national governing body for tennis, was served up to Lauder during an awards ceremony held on Tuesday at Gleneagles.

The school started its tennis club in December 2017 to introduce younger players to the sport and provide a pathway for them to join their local club.

Lesley Milligan, who runs the sessions, said: “Our tennis classes have been a welcomed addition to our after-school curriculum.

“ It’s so rewarding to see the children improve in their play and get genuine enjoyment from the sport.

“My main aim is to help them develop a love for tennis and encourage them to part in local open days and competitions, which a few of them have done.

“I’d like to thank Tennis Scotland for recognising us with the Education Award. It’s a brilliant accomplishment and one we’re very proud of.”

The Tennis Scotland Awards 2018 recognised the achievements, work and dedication of individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes throughout the country during the course of last year.

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds praised the high calibre of talent, saying: “Our ambition is to not only harness the success of our players on the world stage but deliver a legacy that inspires more people across Scotland to play at a local level, and we can only do so with the support of many dedicated coaches, clubs and volunteers like those recognised this week.

“I’d like to congratulate Lauder Primary School for its well-earned achievement and for everything it is doing to help encourage more of its pupils to pick up a racquet and have some fun.”

Over 70 finalists were shortlisted across 14 different categories, with 10 of the winners now being put forward to the LTA British Tennis Awards. The national finalists will be announced at the end of April.