2019 already looking promising as showjumper Amy reaches new heights

Borders sportswoman Amy Morris is climbing higher into the saddle in the world of showjumping.

The new year is only a few weeks old but, already, Amy, from Lauder, has enjoyed considerable success in a new class of competition.

She has moved up to ponies of 148cms in height and, said mum Anne, has made a great start on her new mount, the gelding Tobar King ( Charlie).

“In the few short months they have been together, they are already forging a great partnership, having a few wins under their belt in Scotland,” explained Anne.

“The most recent ones have been at the winter pony premiers, where there are various qualifiers on offer.

“At Aintree, Liverpool, in January, she took the win in the Jc/JA sparkle class with over 60 starters in a very fast jump off to qualify for the blue chip finals.

“A fortnight later, she took the win in the same class at Southview, Cheshire – proving this pair is a very quick combination.”

Earlston High School pupil Amy – sister of another renowned Borders showjumper, Megan – was marked by Horse and Hound magazine as “the one to watch”.

At last month’s British showjumping junior awards ball, Amy (13) collected three separate awards for jumping and a fourth special award from the Scottish chef d’equip, for the home pony rider of 2018 .

“We are hoping 2019 is going to be another successful year for Amy and Charlie,” added Anne.

Amy was also named junior sports personality of the year at las year’s Live Borders Celebration of Sport Awards.