2018 Games squad reflects rich diversity of Borders brilliance

There are no myths being ‘pedalled’ here – the Borders will have top-class representation in individual and team events at the Commonwealth Games.

Last week, it was the turn of two mountain biking specialsits from Peebles to be confirmed among the talented sportsmen and women carrying the hopes of Team Scotland in Australia’s Gold Coast.

Grant Ferguson and Isla Short – whose qualification for Commonwealth Games standard was already known – were among the latest to be announced.

World Cup Series event entrant Ilsa was named Clubsport Peebleshire Awards Sports Personality of the Year in 2017.

Grant also competed in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 and has achioeved podium finishes at numerous national and international events.

Jo Pettitt, a former senior captain of Peebles Netball, who has gained national honours, has also been selected in her sport.

Included too is hockey star Sarah Robertson, from Selkirk, who is returning to the Scottish after Glasgow 2014.

Sarah (24), a former Fjordus Reivers player and Scottish Hockey player of the year, earned her 100th international cap in the same week as her inclusion was confirmed.

Other top Borders sportspeople will be involved in April across a broad range of para and able-bodied contests. They include athletes Libby Clegg, of Newcastleton, Chris O’Hare of West Linton and Guy Learmonth of Berwick, plus bowler Mike Nicholl, from Jed-Forest, swimmers Lucy Hope (Jedburgh) and Beth Johnston (Galashiels) and world champion wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn, from Gordon.

Summing up the local successes, Live Borders Sports Development tweeted: “The Borders is so well represented on Team Scotland’s Commonwealth Games Gold Coast team. An amazing effort from all of the athletes, coaches, clubs, governing bodies and funding agencies to make the dream team happen.”