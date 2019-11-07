Melrose club reaps advantage of responsible refurbishment
Melrose Waverley Tennis Club recently welcomed members of BCCF Environmental, for the presentation of commemorative plaques, signifying completion of significant projects.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:25 pm
Over the years, the club has secured several grants from BCCF Environmental, the first two in 2010 and 2016 for the extension and alteration of the clubhouse, and the third in 2018 for the resurfacing of its three tennis courts. The money came from BCCF Environmental under the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund scheme, using a donation from the Landfill Credits accrued by Scottish Borders Council.
Pictured are Logan Inglis, chairman, and Ian Jarvie, treasurer of BCCF Environmental, with Lesley Watters, ex-president, and Pat Nicholson, ex-secretary of MWTC, in front.