Melrose club reaps advantage of responsible refurbishment

The presentation at Melrose Waverley Tennis Club

Over the years, the club has secured several grants from BCCF Environmental, the first two in 2010 and 2016 for the extension and alteration of the clubhouse, and the third in 2018 for the resurfacing of its three tennis courts. The money came from BCCF Environmental under the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund scheme, using a donation from the Landfill Credits accrued by Scottish Borders Council.