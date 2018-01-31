Tom keeps it in the family with four wins at Jed P2P

Hawick jockey Tom Hamilton enjoyed a 100 per cent strike rate at Saturday’s rescheduled Jedburgh Point to Point – riding four winners at Kelso’s Friar’s Haugh fixture.

The 22-year-old had flown over from Ireland – where he is working for top Irish trainer Joseph O’Shea – to take the quartet of rides.

“I don’t mind the travelling for winners,” joked Tom, who completed a double on horses trained by his mother Wendy on the family farm at Birnieknowe.

He scored by half a length on the ever-consistent Cave Hunter in the Gain Horse Feeds men’s open race.

Within half an hour, he was back in the winner’s enclosure when the home-bred Diamond Brig retained his unbeaten record with a four-length success in the James Swinton &Co and AS Crawford Groundworks restricted.

“We think a lot of him,” said Wendy, of Diamond Brig – a brother of winning novice hurdler Over to Sam.

Tom’s other two wins were both for Alnwick owner George White.

He rode Summoned to land the Musselburgh racecourse and Royal Dick Vet intermediate race in a thrilling finish, getting the better of Indigo Island by a length.

The gelding underwent surgery last season after suffering a stress fracture.

“We had to give him time off after that and we’ll keep him point-to- pointing, and maybe run him in a hunter chase,” explained George.

Stablemate Pieceoftheaction made a victorious debut for his owner to complete the White double and the Hamilton four-timer with a comfortable 12-length success in the Brown & Turner and Charlotte Agnew Eventing two-and-a- half mile maiden race.

“This is the first time he’s run for us,” said George. “I bought him in the autumn in Ireland from the same man as Summoned.”

It isn’t the first time the talented Tom has ridden four winners in an afternoon – he completed the same feat at Fife point-to-point a couple of years earlier.

Heriot jockey Charlotte Dun rode Shantou Magic to a 6-1 win in the Scotty Brand ladies’ open race in the fastest time of the day, for Coldstream owner Will Ramsay.

“I want to win another open race with him and, if I can do that, he may go for the Cheltenham Foxhunters,” said Will.

Another Berwickshire trainer in winning form was Alan Wight, who saddled Always Tipsy to land the opening Storagexpress and Border Berries conditions race, which attracted the largest field of the day.

Glittering Love won the concluding St Boswells Mowers and Billy Stenhouse Memorial open maiden race under John Dawson, for Cumbria owner Joey Richards.

Point-to- point racing returns to Friars Haugh with the Berwickshire meeting on Saturday, February 10.

Results: Border Hunts – 1 Always Tipsy (K. Alexander) 9-4, 2 Settledoutofcourt, 3 Pyjama Game . Nine ran. 1l; hd. Alan Wight & Judy Cockburn (Alan Wight) Berwickshire. Intermediate – 1 Summoned (T. Hamilton) 4-5, 2 Indigo Island, 3 Kitty Fisher. Four ran. 1l; 20l. G F White (Susan Grant) Percy. Ladies Open – 1 Shantou Magic (C. Dun) 6-1, 2 Clues and Arrows, 3 Viacometti. Seven ran. 5l; 4l. W. Ramsay, Berwickshire. Men’s Open – 1 Cave Hunter (T. Hamilton) 2-5, 2 Killer Crow, 3 What’s Left. Four ran. 1/2l; 8l. Niel Manning (Wendy Hamilton) Jedforest.Restricted – 1 Diamond Brig (T. Hamilton) 6-4, 2 Chanceiton, 3 Beyond the Glen. Seven ran. 4l; dist.Wendy Hamilton, Jedforest. Two-and- a-half- mile maiden – 1 Pieceoftheaction (T. Hamilton) evs, 2 Ask JD, 3 Left Back. Eight ran. 12l; 2l.G F. White (Susan Grant) Percy. Open maiden – 1 Glittering Love (J. Dawson) 5-1, 2 Worcester Pearmain, 3 Matthew Man. Five ran. 1 1/2l; dist. Joey Richards, Cumberland Farmers.