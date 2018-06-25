Scott far from cross over Bunn success

Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash had his first international win at the All England Jumping Course last week when competing at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting.

The Peebles rider’s win in the Bunn Leisure Derby Tankard came on Thursday on board the nine-year-old Hello Shelby, who jumped a double clear in a time of 35.60sec.

“Nothing fazed him at all,” said Scott. “I wasn’t really sure what he’d be like in the International Arena but, after the first round, he just popped round the course like normal.

“He felt really good and I just picked up the pace a bit in the jump-off, kept it tight – nothing too crazy – and it was enough to win.”

The former world number one showjumper lives locally to the West Sussex showground, having relocated from the Borders in 2015.

“So much history has gone on in the International Arena, so it’s great to ride in there, and the footing here is amazing,” added Scott, whose quest for a repeat win in Saturday’s Hickstead Master’s Trophy ended with a fourth-place finish.

The prestigious show continued until Sunday, culminating with the world famous Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby – one of the world’s toughest and most most coveted showjumping competitions, now in its 58th year.

The event featured a number of international showjumping classes, national classes for amateurs and young horses, as well as elite showing championships.

In the region of 45,000 spectators flock to the Sussex showground for the Derby meeting each year, with around 15,000 of those arriving on Al Shira’aa Derby day.