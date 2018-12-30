Rider comfortable in hospital after horse dies in Kelso fall

Amateur jockey Cameron Wadge was said to be comfortable this morning in Borders General Hospital after suffering two fractured vertebrae in a fall at Kelso races on Saturday.

He was riding Scales Of Justice for well-known trainer Lucinda Russell in the closing Amateur Jockeys’ Association Amateur Riders’ Handicap Hurdle but suffered a heavy fall at the second-last fence. Sadly, the horse sustained fatal injuries.

Clerk of the course, Anthea Morshead, tweeted today (Sunday): “I’ve just spoken to Cameron Wadge’s mum, Rachael, who wants everyone to know he has two stable vertebrae fractures but is comfortable following his horrible fall at Kelso Racecourse yesterday. Huge thanks to everyone for their kind wishes and to medical teams.”

Kelso, she added in another tweet, was grateful to all the “brilliant” doctors, medical and veterinary teams who looked after the jockeys and horses with “such great skill and dedication”.

Yesterday’s final meeting of 2018 at Kelso was also overshadowed by the news of a tragic road accident involving a minibus travelling from Newtongrange to the races. One man died and 23 other passengers were injured when the vehicle overturned between Carfraemill and Gordon.

Former Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore tweeted: “Personally, yesterday’s racing was soul destroying but the accident on the way to Kelso Racecourse was a desperate tragedy.

“The bubble that we live in is sometimes burst by the traumas of real life. My sympathies go to those injured and condolences to the family of the bereaved.”