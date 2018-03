The Northern Area Point-to-Point season was top have resumed after a three-week break with the Duke of Buccleuch’s fixture at Friars Haugh, Kelso, this Sunday.

It had attracted 71 entries, including 20 from Yorkshire, on a seven-race cardB.

Unfortunately, the meeting has had to be abandoned, as parts of the course are waterlogged.

The next Borders Point to Point event is the Lauderdale meeting on May 6.