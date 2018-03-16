Grand day out at Duke’s fixture in Kelso

The Northern Area Point-to-Point season resumes after a three-week break with the Duke of Buccleuch’s fixture at Friars Haugh, Kelso, this Sunday.

It has attracted 71 entries, including 20 from Yorkshire, on a seven-race card- starting at 1pm.

The six entries for the Duke of Buccleuch’s Conditions Race are headed by dual course winner, Eco Warrior.

Unpenalised for last month’s Berwickshire victory, Nick Orpwood’s mount receives a minimum of 5lb from three of his main rivals, Oscar Stanley, Pyjama Game and Whats Left, who all hold other engagements on the card.

Will Ramsay’s Pyjama Game beat Whats Left by half a length in the Berwickshire NPPA Conditions Race, while Oscar Stanley, who has shown his best form on a sounder surface, finished five lengths 3rd to Pieceoftheaction at Corbridge last time.

Experienced ex-chaser, Settledoutofcourt has been in the first four on all three starts this term for Ailsa McClung and must go close again if reproducing the effort which saw him go down by a length to Always Tipsy in the Jedforest Conditions Race.

The two leading entries in the Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate Race, Chanceiton (96) and Glittering Love (104), are also entered in the NPPA Conditions Race. Both of Chanceiton’s victories this season, at Alnwick and Corbridge, came on a sound surface, while the progressive Glittering Love seems to act on any ground and is chasing a four-timer.

The ultra consistent Worcester Pearmain survived a last fence mistake to bear Raleagh Mountain by a length in last month’s Percy Maiden Race, Yoohoof won twice in Yorkshire last season but is returning from a 10-month break, while Denbigh raider, Indigo Island, often makes the frame here.

There are more letters than numbers in the form figures of the nine entries for the Jockey Club Mares Maiden Race, including seven from Yorkshire stables. Aine’s Choice was placed twice in Ireland prior to June 2017 but has been pulled up on all three outings this season. Euro Bond, Melanger and Miss Carney were all pulled up last time.

One For Martha finished a remote seventh on her second career start in the Maiden contest, won by Ancient Empire at Duncombe Park last month, while the top-rated Steel’s Cotton shaped well on her first start for Jane Clark’s yard when finishing seven lengths fifth to Fair Exchange at Corbridge.

The Ladies Open Race has 13 entries and the highest rated are Abbeyview, Clues And Arrows, Nine Altars, Scarlet Fire and Winged Crusader. Scarlet Fire won five Points in a row in 2014 as well as two Handicap Chases in 2015 and made an impressive return from an eight-month break when beating Knocklong by four lengths at Corbridge in the hands of owner/trainer/rider, Joey Richards.

Ex-chaser, Winged Crusader (also entered in the Men’s Open) made all to win at Alnwick in December and was then placed in hunters’ chases at Kelso and Musselburgh. Dual 2 mile hurdles winner, Nine Altars finished five lengths third to Scarlet Fire at Corbridge. Clues And Arrows ran well when placed in the first two Ladies Opens of the season at Alnwick and Friars Haugh, while Abbeyview should also be in the mix under Laura Fenwick.

Shantou Magic is second top-rated in the Men’s Open Race (12 entries) but Will Ramsay’s mount is an intended runner in the Cheltenham Foxhunters’ Chase on Friday. The aforementioned Winged Crusader would have 12lb more to carry here than in the Ladies Open. Pieceoftheaction, a dual course winner in 2018, is still on the upgrade and is chasing a four-timer.

Whisperdale posted a career-best effort when a close third in the 3m5f Tynedale Men’s Open and seems much better on a sound surface. Forge Valley finished three lengths third to Leavethelighton in the Berwickshire Open, Kings Lodge made all to land the Brocklesby Club Members Conditions Race four weeks ago, while Wizadora was only headed inside the last hundred yards when runner-up to Dance Of Time at Duncombe Park.

The leading entries in the NPPA Conditions Race are the aforementioned Glittering Love, Pieceoftheaction, Pyjama Game, Chanceiton and Whats Left. In addition, Summoned comfortably beat Indigo Island on his reappearance here in January, while Royal Chatelier, who loves plenty of cut, was running his best race for some time when falling two out at Corbridge.

The concluding Open Maiden Race has seven entries, including four from Yorkshire. Another Day Done finished one length second in an Irish Maiden four months ago before changing hands and probably needed the run when pulled up at Duncombe Park.

Ask Jd’s winning turn cannot be far away after finishing runner-up to Pieceoftheaction and Left Back at Friars Haugh this term. Bite The Biscuit finished one and a half lengths second to Ancient Empire at Duncombe Park and his stable companion, Leopards Leap, placed four times under Rules in Ireland for Noel Meade, might need the run after an 18-month absence from the track.

Flower Ball (placed in Ireland in April 2016) and Marauder (ex-Henry Candy) are open to improvement, while the Tony Dobbin-trained Treliver Manor finished two and a half lengths second to Fair Exchange at Corbridge last month.