Double delight for Selkirk’s Stuart ahead of Kelso race

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd maintained his run of success this week by saddling winners on consecutive days at Carlisle and Ayr race meetings.

On Sunday at Carlisle, Stuart’s son Sam piloted Budarri to victory in the Racing TV Handicap Steeplechase at odds of 11-2.

This was the 20-year-old’s 40th career win, and the six-year-old gelding’s second victory in four weeks.

At Ayr the following day, Graystown – ridden by Irish jockey Brian Hughes – won the Tennents Raceday Handicap Steeplechase at odds of 7-2.

It was the seven-year-old gelding’s maiden win on only his fourth run over fences.

So did the double victory come as a surprise to the Clarilawmuir-based trainer?

“The horses all season have been going well, knocking on the door, so to speak,” he said. “Of course, having two winners in two days was very satisfying but I wouldn’t say it was a surprise.

“I thought Graystown was down to a winnable handicap mark, while with Budarri, it was a question of whether he could follow up his Newcastle victory and keep progressing, which he has done.

“This has certainly been a busy season for us. Our stables are full, and the biggest challenge is trying to keep all our horses fit and healthy.

“Touch wood, things have been going pretty well to date, so long may this continue.”

Meanwhile, another horse from Stuart’s stable, Captain Redbeard, is among a top-quality field – containing all three of Scotland’s contenders for the 2019 Grand National – lining up tomorrow (Saturday) for the £60,000 Belhaven Brewery Premier Chase at Kelso.

Aintree’s hero in 2017, One For Arthur, Lake View Lad and Captain Redbeard are all reportedly good to go in the most valuable fixture of the weekend.

Stuart Coltherd said: “He (Captain Redbeard) is in tip-top form and it’s a good race on our doorstep.

“He beat Definitly Red nicely at Kelso last time and the plan is to go at his stage.”