Hill race between local breweries marks 40th anniversary

On Saturday 28th September 2024, the Two Breweries Hill Race will celebrate its 40th edition. Starting from the home of Traquair Brewery at Traquair House in Innerleithen at 12 noon, 200 hill runners will make their way over summits in the hills south of Peebles, finishing in Broughton Ales brewery some 30km later.

The brainchild of Frank Smith, brewer at Broughton Ales and keen fell runner, this much-loved race has been going since 1983 with only two cancellations in its history: in 2000 due to foot and mouth, and 2020 due to Covid. As well as bringing hill runners from far and wise to explore the local hills, it celebrates the beers and ales produced in the local breweries, with plenty to quench runners' thirst at the end of the race.

This flyer found in the Traquair House archive promotes the 1984 race. If anyone knows of any other stories relating to this race please get in touch: [email protected]