​Golfer Jack gets third time lucky for first Scotland cap

Kelso golfer Jack McDonald in action

The Galashiels 21-year-old is part of a nine-strong line-up competing against England, Wales and Ireland at Machynys Peninsula Golf Club until tomorrow, his team-mates being Angus Carrick, Andrew Davidson, Connor and Gregor Graham, Oliver Mukherjee, Niall Shiels Donegan, Gregor Tait and Matthew Wilson.

McDonald, representing Heiton’s Schloss Roxburghe golf course, was only a whisker away from call-ups for 2022’s home internationals and another event earlier this year as he was named as first reserve on both occasions but wasn’t required, so he’s delighted to have been selected this time round.

His selection follows his Battle Trophy victory at Fife’s Craighead Links in April, following in the footsteps of the likes of current DP World Tour competitors Grant Forrest and Connor Syme.

Australian golfer Sheridan Clancy and grandmother Janet Brown at East Lothian's Muirfield Golf Club

McDonald was also in action at the Scottish men’s amateur championship at Royal Dornoch and Tain golf clubs in the Highlands last week, making it to the semi-finals and finishing joint-tenth with a two-under-par total of 138, only two shots outside the top five.

McDonald is chuffed to bits to have made it into the Scottish team at the third time of asking, telling us: “It’s been a long time coming so I’m absolutely delifghted.

“I’ve not had a full cap before, though I have represented Scotland at singles events.

“I’ve been pretty consistent all year, to be fair, and if I’ve missed cuts, I’ve not been miles away.

“I feel like I’m playing pretty well even though I probably don’t have the scores to show it. I feel like I’m playing well enough.

“I was first reserve earlier this year and for the home internationals last year so I’ve not been far away. It’s good to finally get a call-up.”

McDonald, a part-time worker at his club’s pro shop, is no stranger to the Llanelli course he’s competing at this week and is glad of the chance to get back there.

“I played down there a couple of years ago and actually played quite well,” he said.

“It’s really good. It’s one of my favourite courses.”

This week’s home internationals aren’t McDonald’s last bow for 2023 but there’s not too much more to follow and he’s targeting making the cut at all of the competitions left on the sport’s amateur calendar for the year.

“There’s not much left but if I can finish the year by making the last couple of cuts, that would be nice,” he said.

“There are only two or three events left, so if I can make every cut, that would be quite a good end to the year, I think.”

McDonald isn’t the region’s only represenative at this week’s home internationals, though he is the only home-grown one.

Australian Sheridan Clancy is teeing up for Scotland at the girls’ version at Lindrick in South Yorkshire, representing Melrose Golf Club due to her mother Marnie being a Borderer.

The 18-year-old, from Perth in Western Australia, has been in the Borders this summer with her mum and dad John to visit her grandmother Janet Brown in Melrose.

Earlier in her stay, the plus-three handicapper entered the Scottish girls’ championship at Cardrona and finished runner-up after being pipped 2&1 by Dunfermline’s Evie McCallum, catching the eye of Scotland’s selectors, and she’s now lining up alongside McCallum and five others near Worksop.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind but an amazing opportunity,” she said.

“I was delighted to be able to play in the Scottish girls’ championship at Cardrona, and I just wanted to have a good tournament while I was here.

“I thought I’d also play in the English amateur afterwards but I then met the Scottish selectors through the tournament and they were just like ‘hi’, and I said ‘hi’ not knowing who they were – though I think my mum and granny did – and then when I finished, they said ‘you’re in the Scotland team’ and I couldn’t believe it.

“I’m a member at Melrose so I can practise with my granny, so when the selectors asked what my home club was I said ‘Melrose’. My family are delighted and it will mean a lot to represent my family’s home-town.”

Clancy was born in Aberdeen after her mother and father met there while her mother was teaching art at Elgin Academy. They moved south closer to her father’s childhood home in Cornwall before emigrating to Australia when she was seven.

After finishing school this year, the teenager moved to Texas Christian University in the USA.

“I was born in Aberdeen, grew up in Australia and now go to college in the States, so I don’t really know where I’m from, but technically I have Scottish roots and it’s good to be back,” she said.

“If I choose to represent Scotland, it could bring opportunities of playing in the Curtis Cup and Solheim Cup, whereas if I stayed in Australia, I couldn’t do that.

“Playing this week doesn’t affect eligibility, but to be able to play with the Scottish girls, and boys, is just a great opportunity.

“My mum is over the moon and even my dad, who’s an Englishman, is very happy. He doesn’t see much difference, to be honest, but it’s pretty special for my family and they are delighted for me – even my English family.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming to Melrose and playing with my granny, and everyone’s just really happy, which is great.”

Clancy is believed to be the first female player from Melrose to represent Scotland, with David Lawrie and John Wood male players known to have played in disability and junior international matches, respectively, more than 50 years ago.

Brown – a past Melrose and Borders ladies’ captain, chairperson of Britain’s Ladies’ Golf Union and the last president of the Scottish Ladies’ Golfing Association before its merger with the men’s association to form Scottish Golf in 2015 – is delighted to see golf continuing in the family.