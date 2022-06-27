Borders golfer following up cup win by going Dutch for Scotland

Galashiels golfer Jack McDonald with 2022's Tennant Cup

The Galashiels 20-year-old, a member of the Schloss Roxburghe Golf Club at Heiton, near Kelso, won the cup, the oldest open amateur strokeplay trophy in the world, at Glasgow Golf Club at Killermont after earlier rounds at Gailes Links in Irvine in North Ayrshire.

Posting rounds of 72-72-68-70 for a level-par total of 282, McDonald finished a single shot ahead of Carnoustie’s Scott Mann to win the cup’s 131st staging and £500 prize money at his second attempt, having finished joint 16th last year.

Aidan O’Hagan, of Old Ranfurly, near Bridge of Weir, was third with 285, with Ferghus Milne, of Banchory in Aberdeenshire, fourth on 286, courtesy of a better final round than East Lothian’s Ross Noon.

Galashiels golfer Jack McDonald finished third at the 49th East of Scotland Amateur Championship at Lundin in Fife at the weekend

“I feel very good about winning the Tennant Cup,” said McDonald.

“It’s been a long time coming, so it’s a good start to the year.

“It’s just nice to get the monkey off the back almost.

“That’s definitely my biggest win yet. I’d won an under-18 national title but this was at men’s level.”

All being well, McDonald, currently working part-time at his club’s pro shop, is already setting his sights on going professional, telling us: “I’d be looking at that probably at the end of next year.

“I’ll keep playing the big amateur events this year and next year and see where I can go.”

McDonald finished third at the 49th East of Scotland Amateur Championship at Fife’s Lundin Golf Club at the weekend with a one-over-par score of 285, three behind the two-under-par total of 282 posted by winner Lachlan Reynolds, of Bute’s Rothesay Golf Club. Posting 71-72-74-68, he tied with runner-up Andrew Davidson, of Fife’s Crail Golfing Society, but lost out due to his opponent’s better scoring over the last 36 holes.

He’s competing in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle Golf Club in Glasgow this coming weekend.

McDonald has also been picked for Scotland’s three-strong men’s squad to play at the Dutch Junior Open at Toxandria Golf Club at Molenschot in mid-July.