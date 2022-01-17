Wins for three of Hawick's four teams as amateur football returns to Borders following near-wipeout of first fixture card of 2022

Ancrum's Kieran McKillop being challenged by Hawick Waverley's Euan Thompson (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

There were away wins for Hawick Legion and Hawick Colts, the former beating Kelso Thistle 3-2 in the association’s B league and the latter edging out Berwick Colts 2-1 in the C league.

Saturday brought mixed fortunes for the town’s two A league teams, though, with Hawick Waverley beating Ancrum 5-1 at home but Hawick United losing 5-2 away to table-toppers Duns.

Hamish Murray twice and Adamo Antonacci were Legion’s scorers on Saturday, with Sean Clarke and Nathan Gillie doing the honours for Colts.

Kelso Thistle's Ben Rock under pressure from Hawick Legion's Emanuel Silveira (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

On the scoresheet for Waverley were Matty Linton, Lewis Robertson, Lewis Ferguson, Evan Alexander and Sam Kelly, with Keiran Hayes replying for Ancrum.

Two other A league games went ahead at the weekend, with Langlee Amateurs drawing 2-2 away to Langholm Legion, with Josh Loftus and Des Sutherland netting for the visitors, and Newtown beating Greenlaw 3-0 at home, thanks to two goals from Joe Tait and another from Darren Blacklock.

Stow recorded a 3-0 B league home victory against Earlston Rhymers, their scorers being Jordan and Macauley Steele and David Brown, and that division’s only other game at the weekend was a 5-2 home defeat for Selkirk Victoria against Coldstream Amateurs, Ryan Clapperton and Darren Munro being on target for Selkirk.

The two other C league fixtures played were a 7-2 defeat for Lauder away to Eyemouth United and a 2-0 home loss for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs versus Berwick’s Highfields United.

Hawick Legion's Darrin Robson getting to the ball ahead of Kelso Thistle's Ewan Hutchison (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their win at the weekend puts Duns 14 points clear of Langholm Legion at the top of the A league, with a 100% haul of 30 points from 10 games. Third-placed Greenlaw are level with Langholm on 16 points but have played three more games.

B league table-toppers Tweedmouth Amateurs’ tally of 30 points from 10 games matches that of Duns, but they’re only nine points ahead of second-placed Stow and have played two games more.

Hawick Colts are also on maximum points in the C league, with 21 from seven games, one point ahead of second-placed Highfields United but with four games in hand.