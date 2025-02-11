Winless run goes on but new Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes picks up first point

Berwick Rangers drawing 2-2 at home to Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes is still waiting for his first win since taking over at Shielfield Park just over a month ago after watching his side draw 2-2 at home to Gretna 2008 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That stalemate extended the 43-year-old’s winless start at the club to four games – following losses to Linlithgow Rose by 3-0, East Stirlingshire by 4-0 and basement side Broomhill by 3-1 – but also secured his first Scottish Lowland Football League point since taking over from prior gaffer Thomas Scobbie.

Rangers’ scorers were midfielder Ben Scarborough, making his debut after joining on loan until the end of the season from Bonnyrigg Rose, on 11 minutes and defender Alfie Robinson on 87, with Dan Orsi netting for their visitors on 14 and an own goal by centre-back Mark McConnell, a new signing from Dunbar United, going their way on 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That fourth draw of the season leaves Berwick 15th in the table, on 22 points from 24 fixtures, ahead of an away-day at Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Berwick Rangers drawing 2-2 at home to Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Rangers go into that trip to North Lanarkshire hoping to make amends for a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture hosting second-placed Braves, currently 13 places and 30 points better off than the Northumbrians, at the end of August.

Looking back over Saturday’s game, Haynes reckons his team deserved to come out of it with more than the single point they got, telling the club’s Facebook page: “I thought the point was the very minimum we deserved there.

“A couple of weeks ago I questioned the players’ heart and desire to pick up points and to improve performances, and I thought they gave that in spades today – they worked tirelessly and deserved more out of the game for their effort alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The amount of chances we created we deserved more than a point.

“It was about belief and, if anything, it’s stopped the rot, us getting a point.

“I think we’re making incremental improvements.

“We were well on top and really deserved the three points, I felt.

“It was about heart and desire and that’s what got us the point.

“It’s just about keeping doing what we’re doing.

“It’s just about believing we’ll pick up points – and we will pick up points.”