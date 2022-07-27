'We want to make history' - Scotland women's hockey captain Sarah Robertson reveals Commonwealth Games target

Sarah Robertson helped team GB to a women's hockey bronze medal at last summer's Olympics (Pic by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club star Robertson, 28, who plays in midfield or attack for the English Premier Division outfit having formerly served Edinburgh University, KHC Dragons and Holcombe, has previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games of 2014 and 2018.

And she will be a key figure as the Scots face South Africa in Friday’s Group B opener, ahead of further pool games against New Zealand, Kenya and Australia.

Robertson, who has captained the team since March, told The Southern Reporter: “Getting an Olympic bronze is absolutely the pinnacle of my career. It was an amazing experience and life changing.

Robertson shows her excellent flexibility during a match (Pic by Getty Images)

“It definitely gives me great confidence going into the Commonwealth Games from a personal perspective and the squad is very well prepared too.

“I’ve been in the squad for 10 years. Being captain feels really natural.

"I think my hope for this competition is just to do something that no Scotland team has ever done before, make it to the semi-finals, finish top four.

"So our ultimate aim is to do something special, try and finish top two in the pool and reach the semi-finals.

Sarah Robertson competing for GB (Pic by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"Australia and New Zealand are obviously the big guns in our group. Australia just won the bronze medal at the World Cup and New Zealand I think finished in the top eight.

"They are two of the top eight, 10 teams in the world so it will be a tough ask but I think the great thing about hockey is that anyone can beat anyone.”

Robertson, who lives in London, has been a professional hockey player for eight years. Among family and friends cheering her on in Birmingham will be mum Sandra and dad Paul, who live just outside Melrose.

"This is the first major tournament where I will be captain so it will definitely add a sense of pride to it for my parents watching,” Robertson said.