We need to be so much better, says ​Berwick Rangers assistant manager Gary Small after 2-2 draw v ’Shire

Jonny Devers in action for Berwick Rangers during their 2-2 draw at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers assistant manager Gary Small is confident that better is yet to come from his side after conceding that they were lucky to salvage a point at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser.

Greg Binnie put manager Kevin Haynes’ hosts ahead with his first competitive goal since arriving at Shielfield Park last month on eight minutes but two goals beyond home goalkeeper Thomas Kay in the space of five minutes from Jamie Hislop and Ynyr Liddell, on 33 minutes and 38, gave the lead to Pat Scullion’s visitors and they held onto it right until the death.

Taylor Hendry’s last-gasp equaliser past ex-Gala Fairydean Rovers goalkeeper Jay Cantley took Rangers to five points from four fixtures so far this Scottish Lowland Football League season, leaving them 11th in the table ahead of a visit from Edinburgh’s 14th-placed Civil Service Strollers next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

In the interim, they’ve got a first-round South Region Challenge Cup tie away to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Mikey Mbewe on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 2-2 draw at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Looking back over the weekend’s 2-2 draw with ’Shire, Small told Rangers’ Facebook page afterwards: ​“It was a pretty poor game, if I’m honest.

“We were nowhere near the levels that we should be at, which is really disappointing from our perspective. The players know that. There’s no hiding place.

“Were we lucky to get a point in the end? Probably, because we can play a hell of a lot better than that, but, equally, we did limit them to minimal chances. I don’t think there were a load of clear-cut chances in the game.

“The overriding feeling after the game is just disappointment because we know we can be so much better and I’ve seen us so much better.

Mikey Mbewe in action for Berwick Rangers during their 2-2 draw at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“Today was nowhere near the levels that we should be at.

“It's easy to make excuses but, ultimately, we weren’t good enough and we know that.”

Small is confident that better days lie ahead as the Northumbrians’ new-look team buck up their act, however, adding: “It’s easy when everything’s going great and you get plaudits, but you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.

“When you fall below the standards that not just other people expect of you but that we expect of ourselves, you quite rightly get criticised for it.

“It was miles below where we need to be, but we’re learning, about us as a group and about individuals as players, and equally they’re learning about us.

“As a collective, we need to realise and fast that we need to be so much better and the boys know that.

“They’re a good group. They’re receptive, they want to do well.

“We’ve got 35 games or whatever it is to go and I’m pretty sure we’ll put on better performances than that.”