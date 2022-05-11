'We made terrible errors' - Hawick Royal Albert United boss Jordan Gracie assesses 4-1 home loss which leaves his team three points adrift at bottom

Lewis Swaney in action for Hawick Royal Albert United against Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

With just two games to play, United’s tally of 10 points is three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors – 2-1 winners at Stirling University last weekend – at the foot of East of Scotland Football League first division conference B.

“In all honesty it was terrible errors on our part,” Gracie said. “We actually played the better football of the two teams, we were comfier on the ball.

"They looked to just play the ball in behind and play for territory. There wasn’t really a great comfort in their game.

Hawick Royal Albert United manager Jordan Gracie (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

"But we gave away a very soft penalty before for the second goal our keeper came to the edge of the box to recover a ball.

"I think he was in two minds between the guy charging him down and the ball. The ball went through his legs didn’t it? And the guy just ran past him and tapped it in.

"There’s two drastic mistakes that shouldn’t have happened.

"There were tired legs giving away a free-kick for the third goal and the only goal of the game that they realistically scored from open play was because the guy beat the offside trap.

Hawick Royal Albert United goal-scorer Lewis Swaney in action against Fife's Burntisland Shipyard (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

"I take my hat off to them for that but again that came from a mistake on our part.”

The hosts’ sole goal at Albert Park at the weekend was scored by Lewis Swaney from the penalty spot on 89 minutes, with Ben Anthony, Jack Wilson, Jordan Galloway and Raymond Crichton on target for their visitors from Fife, reduced to 10 men by a 79th-minute red card for Wilson.

United – likely to be saved from potential relegation by league reconstruction – are away to Luncarty this coming Saturday, May 14, at 2.30pm and at home to Lochore Welfare a week later at 1pm.

The Borders’ other conference B side, Peebles Rovers, also lost to Fife opposition at the weekend, 5-0 away to Glenrothes.

That defeat, their 16th of the season, leaves them 12th in the 15-team table with 19 points from 25 games.