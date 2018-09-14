We have to keep going for 90 mins

Hawick Royal Albert boss Paul McGovern is urging his players to stretch recent good performances over the whole 90 minutes of a game.

The Albert have shown promising signs in the first half of recent outings, against Dunbar and again on Saturday against Peebles Rovers, but have not been able to sustain it.

McGovern hopes they can take the positive aspects of those showings and carry them beyond the half-time whistle – starting with this Saturday’s cup game at home to Burntisland Shipyard.

“We showed in the first 45 minutes at Peebles we are capable of getting the ball down and playing and creating chances,” he said.

“We had a couple of other clear-cut chances – we can take confidence from that, but we have to do it for 90 minutes. We’ve got to be ruthless when chances come our way.”

The side was still suffering from a lack of continuity but McGovern was trying to build a settled squad, mixing youth and experience, while he confirmed he had signed Spanish trialist Manuel El Del Barrio.