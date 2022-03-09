'We could have performed better' - Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott assesses 2-1 home derby win over Vale of Leithen

Martin Scott watches Saturday's win (Pic Bill McBurnie)

“The important thing was to get the result,” Scott said. “Every game we’re always asking for a wee bit more in terms of performance and trying to keep the standards high.

"But I’ve watched the game back and all in all I think we could have performed better.

"Credit to Vale, they worked very hard and it was a fantastic goal they scored. The guy has whipped the free-kick over the wall right into the top corner.”

That late strike by Ben Viola came after Rovers had earlier taken a two goal lead via Ciaren Chalmers’ double, before the hosts’ Phil Addison was sent off for two bookings.

Ciaren has been in a rich vein of form,” said Scott, who was an unused substitute. “The good thing about Ciaren is that he has put himself first and foremost as a team player.

"I’m very happy that he is getting the goals but when I first took over I told Ciaren not to be too over eager to get in the box and score goals. I told him that it would come if he played with a wee bit more discipline.

"He’s got a good knack of getting in the right areas at the right time.

"In terms of Phil’s sending off, it probably had a wee bit of an adverse effect on the game in terms of us having to sit in and break.

"Phil is an important player for us in terms of creativity and linking the play from the midfield to the front players.

"But the guys showed great character, stuck together and got the three points which was the most important thing.”

Innerleithen is the venue this Saturday as Vale and Rovers again square off, this time in the Lowland League Cup with kick-off at 3pm.

"It’s going to be another difficult game,” Scott said. “Every game’s a difficult game.

"We are looking forward to it. It’s away from home and we’ve probably performed a bit better away from home this season.

"We’ll be going there first and foremost to put on a bit of a performance and hopefully we can get the result if we do what we’re capable of doing on the day.”

Scott also gave an update on Hearts loanee Ryan Schiavone’s ankle injury.

"He just rocked the ankle,” the gaffer added. “So it’s more ligament damage.

"We should be getting Ryan back in the next week or two. That will strengthen us going into the run-in so that will be a boost for us.

"We’ve also got Daryl Healy starting to do a wee bit more in terms of introduction to training which will be another boost because he’s a big player for us too.