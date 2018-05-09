Veteran touch as Selkirk march into cup final

Two days before turning 50, Selkirk coach Ian Fergus named himself as a substitute – and came on in the final minute – as his team powered its way into the Lowland League Cup Final.

The Souters defeated BSC Glasgow 3-0 on Saturday at Yarrow Park in what Fergus described as their best performance since the beginning of the season. They’ll meet Cumbernauld Colts in the final at 3pm this Sunday at Netherdale, Galashiels.

Once again, Selkirk had only 12 players – Fergus, aged 49 years 363 days, was beside a 16-year-old on the bench – but their game plan went perfectly.

“They did everything I asked,” he said. “They pressed them and it should have been a more emphatic scoreline. On the day, it was more than merited. We were by far the better team and deserved the victory.”

Ciaren Chalmers, Dale Baxter – with another great free kick – and Phil Addison were the scorers against the team who finished third among the league’s ‘breakaway’ top four this season.

“I think the expectation was on BSC,” said Fergus.

“Everyone thought they were going to win and I explained that to the boys. I said just to go out and play with a bit of freedom, which they did. To a man, they were superb and they have all done their bit. If any team deserves to get to a cup final, it’s probably Selkirk.

“We hope we can win but it’s a very difficult task – still 50-50 between us and Cumbernauld. There are no favourites and it’s a very evenly-based final.”

Fergus said the average age of his side on Saturday was 21 – until he took to the field and raised it to around 40.