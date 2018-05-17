Vale vow to learn from season’s mistakes after stormy Fife game keeps them in Lowland League

Vale of Leithen boss Chris Anderson declared himself “definitely relieved and delighted” to still be in the Lowland League, after a reality-bending sequence of events on Saturday in Edinburgh and Fife.

However, the boss has resolved that he, as a young manager, and his young players, will learn from the mistakes of 2017-18 and hopefully not be in the same position again – while there would be personnel changes at Victoria Park.

Second-bottom Vale were saved from relegation to the East of Scotland League by Cowdenbeath, who came from 2-1 down in a decisive home play-off leg to beat Cove Rangers 3-2. But their winning goal was soaked in controversy and the game ended in a melee, with three Cove players sent off.

Vale, meanwhile, were twice ahead against Civil Service Strollers in the semi-final of the South Region Challenge Cup, with a Tommy Patterson penalty and a Lial Smith goal. But, having had another goal disallowed for offside and two attempts cleared off the line, they lost 4-2 after extra time.

“It was a very strange day,” summed up Anderson.

“We had the semi-final that was going on at same time and we were a wee bit unlucky in that, so we kind of knew what was going on. It was hard to focus.

“But we were delighted that Cowdenbeath did us a massive ‘get out of jail’ favour.”

He added: “We were 1-0 and 2-1 up against Civil SS but it’s been the story of the season when we’ve been in winning potisons. We were pretty much on our feet in extra time. We’ve had a lot of games and every one over the last month has been like a cup final.”

Anderson said the squad had to improve, as the Lowland League was getting harder each year. He believed experienced players, with a bit of maturity and quality, were needed for it and he hoped to acquire some, as the present squad had been too young.