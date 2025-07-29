Vale of Leithen get off to winning start in league for first time in 12 years and Hawick Royal Albert pick up three points too

New faces Vale of Leithen beat Edinburgh Community 2-0 and Hawick Royal Albert edged out Fife’s Newburgh Juniors 2-1, both at home.

Captain James Flynn got both of Vale’s goals at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park in the space of three minutes, on 18 minutes and 21.

Stephen Anderson and Ben Tracey scored for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists at Albert Park, on 25 minutes and 52, after Cammy Newsome had put their visitors in front nine minutes in.

Vale’s win ends a six-year run of opening-day defeats since they last began a season by picking up points with a goalless draw away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers in the Scottish Lowland Football League in July 2018.

Their half-dozen openers in the interim saw them beaten 6-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose a year later, 1-0 at Berwick Rangers in October 2020 and 4-0 at home to Cumbernauld Colts in July 2021 in the fifth-tier league, 5-2 hosting Broxburn Athletic in July 2022 in the EoSFL’s premier division, 4-2 against Kirkcaldy and Dysart in EoSFL division one in July 2023 at home and 4-3 versus Bathgate Thistle in EoSFL division two, also at home, 12 months ago.

The last time they kicked off a season with a win was by 3-1 hosting Selkirk in the Lowland League’s launch campaign back in September 2013.

Gaffer Ian Flynn’s Vale are back in action this Wednesday, away to West Lothian’s Pumpherston, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Albert will be heading the same way this Saturday, with that game kicking off at 2.30pm. Vale are on the road on Saturday too and they’ll be playing Newburgh at the same time.

A division up, Saturday gone saw Coldstream pick up a point with a 1-1 draw away to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert and Linton Hotspur go down 2-1 at home to West Lothian’s West Calder United.

Captain Thomas Grey scored for manager David Brown’s Streamers in the second half after Kieran Annandale had put their hosts ahead on 36 minutes.

Paul Currie, co-manager of West Linton’s Hotspur with Ruairidh Fleming, scored their goal as they got off to a losing start in division two after their promotion earlier this year, with Kieran Anderson and Alistair Morgan on target for their visitors.

Coldstream are in midweek action hosting Edinburgh College on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and they’re back at Home Park on Saturday to take on Fife’s Oakley United at 2.30pm.

Hotspur are on the road to Perth and Kinross to play Kinnoull at the weekend and that’s a 2.30pm kick-off too.

