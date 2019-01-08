Vale lift themselves after remarkable encounter

Marc Berry, in blue, opened the scoring for Vale of Leithen (stock image).

Vale of Leithen 5

Edusport Academy 4

Vale of Leithen won a remarkable game on Saturday against the skilful French side after twice seeing a two-goal lead disappear at Victoria Park.

The three points were very much needed by Chris Anderson’s team, after they’d concluded 2018 with a 6-0 battering by Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Vale made their fans sweat after being ahead by 2-0 and then 3-1, only to see their visitors draw level both times.

It looked all sweet for the hosts when Marc Berry put them in front after a quarter of an hour and Brad Rixon made it 2-0 a couple of minutes later.

Things looked even better in the 26th minute when Vale of Leithen were awarded a penalty and Edusport centre-half Theo Couve was shown a red card.

However, the first ominous signs for the hosts came when goalkeeper Solal Pelmard-Bassi saved the spot kick.

McBride then handed Edusport a way back in when he scored an own goal in the 41st minute, making the half-time score 2-1.

In the second period, Ryan Currie eased Vale’s discomfort with a 51st-minute goal.

But Alex Abadie pulled one back shortly afterwards for the Academy and it was 3-2.

In 64 minutes, Matthew Flynn grabbed the away side’s equaliser.

But Vale showed impressive composure to recapture the lead, with a goal in 66 minutes from Liam Ireland putting them 4-3 in front.

Brad Rixon looked to have given the home side a bit more breathing space with their fifth goal, and his own second, after 79 minutes.

But Edusport ensured a nerve-jangling last couple of minutes by finding the net one more time to make the final score 5-4.

Vale of Leithen: R. Gilpin, M. Brogan, R. Brady, C. McBride, A. Imlah, G. Rossi, R. Currie, M. Berry, L. Ireland, B. Rixon, S. Stewart. Subs: K. Beveridge, A. Hunter, J. Elliott, J. Smith.

Edusport Academy: Solal Pelmard-Bassi, Jean Guy Lucas, Max Oulhaito, Ali El Zubaidi, Theo Couve, Hugo Catherine, Jordan Alexandre, Scott McGlaughlin, Matthew Flynn, Marc Kelly, Lewis Gamble. Subs: Alex Abadie, Matt Kerr, Mark McKenna, Calvin Cowie, Liam Coogans.