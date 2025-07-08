Updated with Tuesday’s result: Berwick Rangers’ new faces fitting in well, says player-coach Liam Buchanan

Liam Buchanan in possession for Berwick Rangers during a 3-2 loss at home to a Hibernian development XI in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers striker and coach Liam Buchanan believes his side’s new recruits are gelling well with their old guard and they’re showing encouraging signs of improvement ahead of the start of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season at the end of the month.

Manager Kevin Haynes’ summer signings include defender Callum Pitt from William Hill League Two’s Edinburgh City, midfielder Liam Gregory and striker Taylor Hendry from the East of Scotland Football League premier division’s Dunbar United, left-winger Mikey Mbewe and striker Greg Binnie from Dunbar’s rivals Penicuik Athletic and goalkeeper Liam Campbell from Bo’ness United and midfielder Struan Mair from Gala Fairydean Rovers, both fifth-tier rivals of Rangers, and Buchanan reckons they’re fitting in well.

“We’re just trying to keep building and I can see improvements,” the 40-year-old, at Berwick since 2022, told the club’s Facebook page.

“The boys have been working hard. We have got a lot of new boys again this season, so it’s about bedding them in and using our pre-season games to bed ideas in and see how the gaffer wants us to play, and hopefully going forward we’ll make improvements all the time.

“They’re a good bunch the boys that have come in, adding to a good bunch of boys that we had already.

“It’s a good changing room and the new boys have come in and adapted well and settled in like they’ve been here for a while.

“They’re a good bunch that will only get better over the couse of the season.”

Rangers’ pre-season preparations continued with a 2-0 win in a bounce game away to East of Scotland Football League first division side Edinburgh South last Thursday and a 3-2 defeat at home to a Hibernian development XI at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Niall Kemp scored twice against Edinburgh South at the capital’s Ainslie Park and Hendry and Buchanan, the latter from the penalty spot, were on target versus Hibs, with Jamie McMurdo, Luke Davidson and Jackson Thomson netting the other way.

Rangers have got another two warm-ups lined up after a 5-1 win at Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare on Tuesday and they’re away to Newcastle Benfield this coming Saturday and at home to Penicuik seven days later, both 3pm kick-offs.

Their scorers in midweek were Buchanan and Binnie at the double and Kyle Somers, with Lewis Kane replying for their EoSFL first division hosts.

Their first league match of the new season is at home to Cowdenbeath on Saturday, July 26, also at 3pm.

That’s followed by two away-days, a trip to East Lothian’s Tranent the Tuesday after and one to West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic on Saturday, August 2, with kick-offs at 7.45pm and 3pm respectively.