Updated: Top five keep up 100% starts to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season

Defending champions Langlee Amateurs ran up a 7-2 scoreline against Chirnside United at Stow, new boys Hawick United edged Earlston Rhymers by 4-3 away, Greenlaw got the better of Hawick Waverley by 3-1 at home and Highfields United ran out 5-4 winners hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs, last season’s B division champions.

A scheduled trip to Langholm Legion for Duns Amateurs, runners-up last time round, was postponed.

Langlee’s scorers at Stow Park were Des Sutherland and Lewis Swaney with two each, Hagen Steele, Danny Bolton and Josh Loftus, with Jamie Robertson and Sean Lackenby replying.

Liam Lavery and Nathan Gillie both scored twice for Hawick United, with Calum McGowan, Scott Rice and Andrew Callow on target for their hosts.

Greenlaw’s scorers were Jack Morrison, Louis Norris and Kai Robertson, with Matthew Linton getting one back for Waverley.

Declan McCulloch got two goals for Eyemouth in Berwick, with John Crawford and Connor Lough also netting, but they ended up one worse off than their hosts, thanks to an own goal, two from Niall Jones and one apiece from Conal Ham and Lee Dodd.

Those results, ahead of five midweek fixtures tonight, August 21, left Greenlaw top of the table and Hawick United second, both on nine points from three matches, and Duns, Langlee and Highfields third to fifth respectively, all on six points from two games.

Eyemouth and Earlston were sixth and seventh respectively after Saturday’s fixture card, both on three points from as many matches, with Langholm, Tweedmouth, Chirnside and Waverley, in eighth to 11th places, all awaiting their first points.

Saturday also saw seven B division games played, yielding 52 goals between them.

The joint biggest scorelines of the day were 9-2 home wins for Leithen Rovers against Jed Legion and Tweeddale Rovers versus St Boswells, the next largest being an 8-0 defeat for Coldstream Amateurs at Biggar United.

Two scorelines apiece of six goals and five made up the rest of the weekend’s results.

The former were a 5-1 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers hosting Stow in Melrose and a 3-3 draw for Selkirk Victoria away to Kelso Thistle and the latter home victories by 3-2 for Gala Hotspur against Ancrum and 4-1 for Hawick Legion versus Berwick Town.

Sam Archibald scored a hat-trick for Leithen Rovers, with Greg Zokas adding two and Will Cheskin, Kobe Stevens, Jordan Hogarth and Robert Sterricks one each, with Josh Laing netting for their visitors from Jedburgh.

Jake Houten got a hat-trick for Tweeddale, Mikey Smith a double and Connor Thorburn, Robbie McNaughton, Joey Holt and Jordan Sykes one each, with Dicky and Harry Brown replying.

Fairydean’s ammies’ goals were scored by Siris Davidson at the double, Reegan Stisi, Lee Macrae and Sam Ostle, with Matty Dalgleish netting the other way.

Two of Selkirk’s goals were scored by Ryan Prentice and one by Ryan Spratt, with another two supplied by a further Ryan, the hosts’ Beveridge, and one by Kyle Blaikie.

Joseph Owusu, Scott Rodger and Michael McAulay got on the scoresheet for Hotspur at Galashiels Public Park, as did Ben Murdoch twice, Ollie Stewart and Bart Solowski for Hawick Legion at their Brunton Park ground.

​Saturday’s four A division games followed five on Wednesday last week.

​They were a 5-0 win for title challengers Duns hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs, a 1-0 victory for Hawick United at home to Langholm, a 5-2 loss for Waverley on home turf versus Earlston and 3-1 defeats for new boys Eyemouth at early-season pace-setters Greenlaw and Chirnside away to Highfields.

Jonny Simpson got a hat-trick for the Dingers at New Hawthorn Park, with George Windram and Stewart Liddell also on the scoresheet.

Hawick United’s goal against Langholm was scored by Gillie.

Linton netted twice for Waverley but his contribution to the scoreline was more than offset by doubles fom Mikey Gavana and McGowan for Rhymers, plus another goal from Phil Addison.

Greenlaw’s scorers were Ryan Mann, Stephen Mells and Michael Macpherson, with Jamie Logie getting one back for the Fishermen.

Robertson scored for Chirnside and Jones, Dodd and David Shields for Highfields.

Seven B division fixtures followed last night, August 20, two of them victories by six-goal margins.

​Those whopper wins, by 8-2 and 7-1 respectively, were racked up by Stow, back in the league after a year out, at home to Hawick Legion and new boys Berwick Town away to Coldstream.

Stow’s scorers, assisted by an own goal, were Andy Crawford, Jordan Steele with a hat-trick, Dalgleish at the double and Paddy Carlin, with James Delaney and Aidan Oldham netting for their visitors.

The night’s next biggest wins were by three-goal margins, by 5-2 for Selkirk hosting Jed and 4-1 for Tweeddale at home to Biggar.

Lee Stephen scored twice for Vics at Yarrow Park, with Enrico Poccia, Mark Stewart and Prentice also on target and Robbie Amos getting two goals back for Jed.

All four of Tweeddale’s goals at Kerfield Park in Peebles were put away by Houten.

Fairydean’s amateurs also racked up a midweek win, by 3-1 away to Gala Hotspur for a derby.

Addison Bell, Ostle and Davidson scored for Fairydean’s Ammies, with Kerr McLelland registering a consolation effort for their hosts at Galashiels Public Park.

Tuesday’s two other games were draws, with scorelines of 2-2 for Kelso Thistle at Ancrum and 1-1 for St Boswells at Leithen Rovers.

Ancrum’s scorers were Lewis Turnbull and Kieran Fleming, Thistle’s Beveridge and Callum Phillips, Leithen’s Zokas and St Boswells’ Max Brydon.

