Updated: Late fightback dashes Langlee’s hopes of South of Scotland Amateur Cup glory

Des Sutherland on the ball for Langlee Amateurs versus Lesmahagow at the weekend (Pic: Neil Renton)

The Borderers were 2-1 up with the final whistle imminent at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park, thanks to a Jack Hay double, only to be pegged back by a Daryl Meikle equaliser with the last kick of the ball five minutes into stoppage time, taking the match to extra time and a 3-2 defeat for Langlee.

Graham Gracie got the only goal of that extra period, earning the South Lanarkshire side, also assisted by an own goal, their second South Cup win against Borders opposition on the bounce after beating Linton Hotspur 3-1 in Newtongrange last time round.

That final was one of three cup matches contested at the weekend, the other two being Sanderson Cup semis. They saw St Boswells edging out Berwick’s Highfields United 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 and Kelso Thistle given an 8-0 thumping at Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Langlee Amateurs goal-scorer Jack Hay in action against Lesmahagow during Saturday's South of Scotland Amateur Cup final in Innerleithen (Photo: Neil Renton)

St Boswells’ scorers were Kieran Crawford at the double and Connor Shepherd, with Jack Young twice and Jake Wood replying for their Northumbrian visitors.

Jake Rutherford got a hat-trick for Eyemouth and Stefan Kennedy a double against Kelso, with Connor Lough, James Paxton and Ilja Ovcinnikovs also on target.

St Boswells and Eyemouth will meet in the final at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park on Saturday, May 13, with kick-off at 2pm.

Five Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures were played too – two apiece in its A and B divisions and one in its C division.

St Boswells knocking Highfields United out of the Sanderson Cup on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

The A division’s games were a 5-1 home win for Greenlaw versus Tweeddale Rovers and a 3-3 draw for Newtown hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Greenlaw’s goals were scored by Liam Demarco at the treble, William Smillie and Kai Robertson, with Robbie McNaughton replying.

Duncan Kemp scored for Newtown at the double, with Marc Berry also netting.

The B division’s were a 6-0 hammering for Selkirk Victoria at Earlston Rhymers and a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Coldstream Amateurs, with champions Biggar United being awarded a home win versus Hawick United in that unfulfilled fixture.

St Boswells hosting Highfields United for a Sanderson Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Scott Rice, Ali Buchanan, Lee Goodfellow, Jimmy Bell and Murray Bell, assisted by an own goal, were on target for Rhymers, securing them second place in the table, on 39 points from 18 fixtures, and promotion to the A division.

Greg Zokas scored four of Leithen Rovers’ goals, with Steven Fleming and Bailey Simmons also netting.

The C division’s only match was a 1-1 draw for Jed Legion at home to Berwick Colts.

Three more league fixtures followed on Tuesday, all in the C division, with two in the A division – Langlee at Stow and Greenlaw hosting Newtown – lined up for tonight.

Kelso Thistle getting a tackle in against Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

Tuesday’s games saw champions Eyemouth keep up their 100% record by winning 5-2 at Berwick Colts, St Boswells beating Kelso Thistle 6-0 on home turf and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs edging out Jed 3-2 at home.

Eyemouth’s scorers in Northumberland were Kennedy and Rutherford at the double, plus Lough.

Jack Bell got two for St Boswells, helped by an own goal, and Lee Macrae, Crawford and Kevin Robertson also netted.

Kelso Thistle on the ball against Eyemouth United Amateurs at the weekend (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

Newtown drawing 3-3 with Tweedmouth Amateurs on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division

Newtown and Tweedmouth Amateurs vying for possession at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs losing 3-2 to Lesmahagow in Saturday's South of Scotland Amateur Cup final in Innerleithen (Pic: Neil Renton)

Newtown hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

St Boswells playing Highfields United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)