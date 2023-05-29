Updated: ​Langlee Amateurs do double with Beveridge Cup win against title rivals Duns

Langlee Amateurs players celebrating their 5-1 Beveridge Cup final victory against Duns Amateurs in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

​Their 5-1 victory against their title rivals at Netherdale in Galashiels was secured by four goals scored by Des Sutherland, taking his tally for the season to 53, and one by Jack Hay, with Liam Longstaff replying for the champions.

It saw them retain that trophy, having won it last year too, for the first time, with a 4-1 victory against Chirnside United at New Hawthorn Park in Duns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result saw Langlee rack up a winning double – having already claimed one trophy earlier this campaign, the inaugural Colin Campbell Cup, thanks to a 4-0 win over Duns in Hawick in August last year – and deny the Dingers a quadruple.

Biggar United celebrating their 4-0 Walls Cup final win against Hawick Legion in Hawick on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Duns’ other silverware successes this season besides their eighth A division title, secured by a margin of two points, were a 4-2 victory against Greenlaw earlier this month in Greenlaw to claim the Waddell Cup for the fifth time and a 7-5 victory at home to Langlee at the end of October to pick up the Border Cup for the fourth time.

Saturday’s result also saw Langlee take their head-to-head record against Duns to four wins to two this campaign two of their six meetings having been in the league and four in cups.

Their other cup tie besides August’s Colin Campbell Cup final, October’s Border Cup final and Saturday’s 5-1 Beveridge Cup victory was a 1-0 South of Scotland Amateur Cup last-eight knockout for Duns in February at Galashiels Public Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langlee won the sides’ first league fixture 2-1 at home back in August but lost 2-0 away in May.

Biggar United on the ball during their 4-0 Walls Cup final win against Hawick Legion on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

The Beveridge Cup was of two trophies contested on Saturday, the other being the Walls Cup.

B division champions Biggar United beat Hawick Legion, third-place finishers in the same league, by 4-0 at Hawick’s 3G pitches to take home that cup for the first time and also rack up a winning double after securing their first league title since they ended up on top of the C division in 2013.

Following Saturday’s two cup finals, there were only two fixtures left to go of the current amateur football season in the Borders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Boswells, third in the C division, contested a play-off against Coldstream Amateurs, third from bottom of the B division, at Kelso’s Woodside Park last night, winning 5-4 on penalties to secure promotion after ending extra time tied at 2-2.

Biggar United having a shot stopped during their 4-0 Walls Cup final win against Hawick Legion on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Next season will be only St Boswells’ second in the B division, their previous stint having been the 2017-18 campaign.

Another play-off follows tonight, Hawick Legion being up against Langholm Legion, third from bottom of the A division, in Hawick, with kick-off at 7pm.

​

Hawick Legion on the ball during their 4-0 Walls Cup final defeat by Biggar United at the weekend (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Langlee Amateurs in possession during their 5-1 Beveridge Cup final victory over Duns Amateurs in Galashiels on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Lewis Swaney on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 5-1 Beveridge Cup final victory over Duns Amateurs in Galashiels on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)