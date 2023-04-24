Updated: Goals galore scored by Border Amateur Football Association sides in cup quarter-finals

Ryan Grant in action for Langlee Amateurs as they won their Beveridge Cup quarter-final at Langholm Legion on Saturday by 8-2 (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

No fewer than 24 goals were netted in four last-eight ties at the weekend, with Langlee Amateurs racking up an 8-2 win at Langholm Legion, Tweeddale Rovers being given a 7-0 hiding at Chirnside United and Stow going down 5-1 at home to Greenlaw.

Only Duns Amateurs’ visit to Newtown failed to hit the half-dozen mark, with the Berwickshire side, currently second in the association’s A division, edging out their hosts, bottom of that league, by 1-0, Jonny Simpson being their scorer.

Lewis Swaney and Des Sutherland both notched up hat-tricks for A division table-toppers Langlee, with Fraser Brown and Declan Leckie also on target, but even they were outdone by Chirnside’s Robert Reid as he got two hat-tricks all by himself, with Liam Snowball netting their other goal.

Langlee Amateurs' Lewis Swaney on the ball at Langholm Legion on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Greenlaw’s scorers were Kai Robertson at the double, William Smillie, Ryan Mann and Liam Demarco, with an own goal counting for Stow.

Those results will see Langlee, last year’s winners, at home to Greenlaw and Duns hosting Chirnside, beaten finalists in 2022, in the semis, with dates yet to be fixed.

Two other quarter-finals were played on Saturday.

Hawick Colts went out of the Walls Cup at Biggar United, losing 3-1, and Selkirk Victoria won a Forsyth Cup penalty shootout at home to Berwick Colts by 4-3 after ending open play tied at 2-2.

Langlee Amateurs' Graeme Clark on the attack at Langholm Legion at the weekend (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Selkirk’s goals were scored by Ross Purves and David Deans, securing them a semi away to Ancrum on a date yet to be set, with a visit to Tweeddale Rovers for St Boswells being the other last-four tie in that competition.

Four league fixtures were also contested at the weekend, one in the association’s B division and three in its C division.

The former was a 1-0 win for Hawick Legion at Coldstream Amateurs, with Jason Inglis netting for the visitors.

The latter saw Eyemouth United Amateurs, already confirmed as champions and now looking to keep up their 100% record to the end of the season, running out 7-1 winners at basement side Lauder, and Berwick’s second-placed Highfields United secure promotion too with a 6-1 victory at home to Jed Legion.

Sam Cockburn, left, in action for Selkirk Victoria against Berwick Colts (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Saturday’s other C division fixture was a 2-2 draw for second-bottom Kelso Thistle hosting third-bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Eyemouth’s scorers at Lauder were Connor Lough at the double, plus James Paxton, Stefan Kennedy, Michael Gillen, Jake Rutherford and Aidan Lauder.

On target for Highfields versus Jed were Lee Dodd with a hat-trick, Jack Young at the double and Jayden Jeffrey.

Two further C division fixtures followed on Tuesday night – a 9-0 win for Eyemouth at Kelso and a 1-1 draw for Fairydean’s ammies hosting St Boswells.

Josh Lumb on the ball for Selkirk Victoria versus Berwick Colts on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Paxton and Kennedy both racked up hat-tricks for the Fishermen in Kelso, with Lough, Rutherford and an own goal taking the scoreline to just short of double figures.

Reegan Stisi was on target for Fairydean against St Boswells, with Kieran Crawford netting for their visitors.

Greenlaw netting one of their five goals at Stow on Saturday (Pic: Linda Cruikshank)

Stow in possession during their 5-1 defeat at home to Greenlaw at the weekend (Pic: Linda Cruikshank)

Langholm Legion in possession during their 8-2 Beveridge Cup quarter-final defeat at home to Langlee Amateurs on Saturday, with Graeme Clark challenging (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Greenlaw beating Stow 5-1 away in their Beveridge Cup quarter-final on Saturday (Pic: Linda Cruikshank)

Langlee Amateurs' Ryan Clapperton on the ball as his side beat Langholm Legion 8-2 on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

