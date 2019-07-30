Three off in explosive ending as penalty miss thwarts HRAU

Tweedmouth Rangers 4

Hawick Royal Albert United 3

Old Shielfield Park may have escaped the rain but there was a flood of goals and loads of fast-flowing action in this EoS Conference ‘B’ encounter.

There was a volatile finale, with a penalty award for Hawick leading to three red cards being brandished, before an unfortunate missed kick cost the new-look Borders squad a share of the points.

Earlier, they had been two goals up.

Tweedmouth made the early running and visiting ‘keeper Dean Fry was twice put to the test during the opening stages, keeping out efforts from Regan Graham and Craig Colquhoun.

Recently-formed Hawick Royal Albert United, who were having their first league outing, hit back to break the deadlock in the 14th minute when Danny Bolton touched home a Liam Lavery cross.

In the 23rd minute, the Hawick men doubled their score.

Lavery floated a corner kick from the right flank which was bulleted into the net by Daniel Chandler’s header.

Within minutes, the woodwork denied Hawick a third, with a Kevin Strathdee shot hitting the post.

Although two goals down, Tweedmouth were battling away and, in the 34th minute, reduced the leeway, as the unmarked Colquhoun stabbed away a Jack Foster cross.

Towards the interval, an equaliser arrived. Ross Allan produced the scoring touch in beating Fry with a header on meeting a corner kick.

After Kevin Strathdee had come within inches of restoring HRAU’s lead with a scissors kick, the hosts hit back to edge ahead in the 56th minute.

Lennon Stewart headed in a spinning high ball after Fry had pushed out a Colquhoun shot.

Two minutes later, man of the match Colquhoun put Hawick into further arrears by breaking through on his own to score easily.

With 78 minutes gone, Hawick Royal Albert United pulled a goal back – Aaron Swailes emerging as their marksman with a perfectly-struck drive on meeting a clearance.

The action continued thick and fast and a Colquhoun shot hit the upright before Lavery hit an effort into the side netting.

In stoppage time, further drama developed.

On breaking into the box, Lavery was upended by Tweedmouth ‘keeper Danny Fletcher and referee Iain Gallagher awarded a penalty.

Before the spot kick was taken, though, there was a ‘mighty stramash’.

When order was restored, Tweedmouth’s Fletcher was sent off for dangerous play, along with team mate Kurt Yule and HRAU’s Ross Scott for their part in the ensuing jostling match.

Luckless Lavery then hit the post with the delayed penalty, ensuring it finished 4-3 to the hosts.

Hawick player-coach Kevin Strathdee commented: “There was little between the two sides and think we deserved a point.”