Ten-man Selkirk Vics win cup tie on spot kicks

Selkirk Vics' Greg Fenton, in blue, got a second booking, and a red card, for this tackle on Jordan Steele of Stow (picture by Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk Victoria progressed on Saturday to the second round of the Waddell Cup after a dramatic concusion to the game at Stow Park.

The match sparked into life after a minute of the second half, according to the Selkirk Facebook page, when Grant Brownlee powered a header into the top corner to put the Vics in front.

Brownlee then turned provider for Scott Learmond, who doubled the lead on 55 minutes.

Stow pulled a goal back on 75 minutes with a fantastic free kick from Macauley Steele and, despite both sides hitting the woodwork late on, it stayed that way until injury time.

Greg Fenton of Selkirk was then dismissed after picking up a second yellow card on the edge of the box for a challenge on Jordan Steele.

From the ensuing free kick, Steele curled the ball home to take the game to extra time at 2-2.

Steele completed his hat-trick midway through the first period of extra time to give Stow the lead, following some sloppy Selkirk marking at a corner.

But the Vics, playing with 10 men for the whole of extra time, didn’t cave and, in the final minute, Ryan Clapperton was brought down in the box after a great run. He picked himself up to send the ‘keeper the wrong way with the consequent penalty.

With the penalty shootout at 4-3 to the Vics, Michael Fenton saved from Steele before Craig Lowrie stepped up to slot home the winner.