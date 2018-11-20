Ten-man Hawick completely off guard against Coldstream

Hawick Royal Albert 1, Coldstream 4

The two respective sides were in much need of points to improve their lowly league positions.

A close game was expected and it looked like being a tight affair – however, that’s not the way it turned out.

There was only one team in it, and that was Coldstream.

Under the guidance of manager Johnny Fairbairn, a former Berwick Rangers player, the ‘Streamers’ rose to the occasion with a highly efficient display, while Hawick Royal Albert tumbled into the doldrums with a rock-bottom performance.

Coldstream got off to a dream start by scoring twice in the opening nine minutes.

Goal number one arrived in the third when a thrusting crossfield passing move, sparked off by Tommy Malcolm, ended with Matt

Carfield heading a Bailey Patterson cross past Albert number one Craig Saunders.

Within six minutes, the visitors were two up. Ben Hardman found Stuart Briggs with a long ball from the back and, with the Hawick

defence in disarray, the pacey striker dashed forward to score.

It was not looking good for the hosts and things were not to get any better.

Knocking the ball about in snappy style, Coldstream were pushing forward at everyopportunity and Saunders twice put up the shutters with excellent stops from Briggs and Kieran Lee.

In a brief open spell of pressure at the other end, Cormac O’Brien and Declan Knox had chances but failed to find the target.

With two minutes of the first half remaining, Coldstream added to their tally when Iain Gray headed home a Phil Bright corner kick.

Coldstream started the second half the way they had finished the first by bombarding the Albert goal. After Lee had blazed an effort over the bar, Briggs hit the upright with a header.

Although lacking the sting of their first-period endeavours, Coldstream were looking the likelier side.

In the 78-th minute, however, Hawick reduced the leeway.

Following a Dominico Pacitti corner kick, Josh Neill had a shot pushed out by Coldstream ‘keeper Elliot Turnbull, and Lewis Knox was on hand to poke home the rebound.

Within minutes, the Albert were reduced to 10 men, when David Kerr upended David Brown with a rash challenge and picked up a second

yellow card, which led to a red.

Carfield then put the final nail in the home side’s coffin by rattling away a Briggs pass two minutes from time.