Stricken Selkirk FC takes the lonely walk from Lowland League

Troubled Selkirk Football Club have dropped out of the Lowland League.

Well-publicised difficulties with debts and the inability to raise a team have finally cost the Borders club its place in the table – in which it finished fifth last season.

The club had been fined a total of £500 – half of which was suspended – for failing to fulfil two league fixtures so far this term.

The Souters had indicated they would have difficulty paying a fine because finances were very low.

However, the end finally came after the Lowland League asked for a further bond of £750.

Selkirk chairman Jay-Dee Sharkey resigned last week after five weeks in the post, while club secretary Sheree Davison, who also wished to stand down, said she had been told by a Scottish Football Association representative that she had to stay on for the time being as a point of contact.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday, in which it thanked everyone who had worked with the club and latterly tried to help it through its difficulties. It said: “It’s with regret Selkirk FC announce that, after having tried everything to keep the club going over an extremely difficult period, they have been unable to do so and are withdrawing from the Lowland League.”

The clubrooms were closed during the week, while Ms Davison was engaged in shutting down the electrical and gas services, among other duties.

She said at present, she had been left to deal with everything.

While it seemed likely that Selkirk FC, as a business concern, would have to be formally wound up in its present form, Ms Davison said she did not know would happen, adding: “Somebody is going to have to help me in this direction.”

The Lowland League also released a statement on Tuesday: “The board of the GeoSonic Lowland League are disappointed to announce that Selkirk Football Club have resigned their membership in the league, owing to insurmountable difficulties.

“It is very disappointing to lose one of our member clubs, especially so early in the league season.

“But, given the extent of Selkirk’s issues, we understand their decision and wish them well as they seek to ensure the town has a football team in years to come.

“The board will meet on Monday evening – September 3 – to discuss the implications of this announcement and a further statement will be issued following the meeting.

“We are unable to make any further statement regarding this announcement until issues such as promotion/relegation and outstanding results have been discussed at Monday’s meeting.”

Selkirk’s amateur squad, Selkirk Victoria, also posted a Facebook statement on Tuesday, which said it was saddened at the situation.

“In the future, Selkirk Vics and Selkirk Juniors hope that, together, we can re-open the clubrooms and take the club forward,” it said.

“We are determined to pull together and re-establish the football club to a standard Selkirk deserves.

“In the meantime, we will continue to train and play our home games at Yarrow Park. We are in discussions with Selkirk Cricket Club and Selkirk Rugby Club, with the view to using their changing facilities when available.

“We are extremely grateful for their support.”