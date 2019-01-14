Streamers only need first half to bag half-dozen against Hawick

Coldstream 6

Hawick Royal Albert 0

Six first-half goals, including a Shane Bonnington hat-trick, sent Hawick Royal Albert reeling to defeat.

Ragged Royalists were completely out-thought, out-fought and out-gunned by a superior Coldstream side.

The Albert turned in a woeful display in the first 40 minutes which lacked effort, organisation and purpose.

Matters improved slightly in the second period but the Albert Park side still failed to make much of an impact.

The ‘Streamers’, playing some good football and looking sharp and positive, gave a hint of what was to come by sailing ahead in the seventh minute when Shane Bonnington scored direct from a corner kick.

This was to be the beginning of the end for Hawick and, two minutes later, they fell further behind.

Craig Heugh found Phil Bright with a long crossfield ball and the home attacker showed a good pace by surging in to place a shot past Albert keeper Craig Saunders.

With Hawick looking completely bemused, Bonnington cashed in on some poor defensive play on 21 minutes to notch a third.

Two minutes later, the hosts struck again by courtesy of a David Watson own goal, as he beat Saunders with a misplaced pass back.

Bonnington then put the Albert into further disarray by completing his hat-trick on 34 minutes.

With six minutes of the first half left, defender Ross Straughan got among the goals in rising well to bullet a Bonnington corner kick home with his head.

The game had snugly been put to bed and the second half failed to conjure the flurry of goals which the first had so readily produced.

Coldstream were always in command but squandered a few chances as well as they were thwarted by several fine Saunders saves – the pick of the bunch being a superb penalty stop from Stuart Briggs.

Another penalty arrived at the other end. But Hawick’s day was summed up as Declan Knox’s poorly-hit kick was kept out by Elliot Turnbull.