Spring in Gala FR’s step after hat-trick of wins

The Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Footballers have started their national league campaign with three wins and are now joint top of the league.

The hat-trick of wins came recently at the Ravenscraig Sports Centre in Motherwell, while the tournament was opened by Scottish football legend David Hay. Twelve teams from throughout the country took part in the opening round of fixtures, an increase of two from last year.

Games were played in accordance with the recently published WFS ‘Laws of the Game’ and officiated by accredited referees.

Each fixture lasted 18 minutes, with no breaks. Teams are awarded three points for a victory, two for a draw, and one for fulfilling the tie.

Gala’s opening game was against newcomers Oriam.

The Borderers started brightly and scored twice in the opening 50 seconds before going on to dominate the game, which they won 4-1.

The next fixture against Stenhousemuir’s ‘Warriors in the Community’ saw a fantastic penalty save from Gala’s veteran goalkeeper, Mike Bisland, before two late goals from Rovers secured the points.

A superb Jim Watters hat-trick helped them beat Glasgow Sport West 3-1, to put them joint top of the table with Hearts.

The next round of fixtures will take place on Wednesday, May 30.

Walking football sessions are held at the Langlee Community Centre on Mondays and outdoors on the 3G surface at Netherdale on Thursdays. New members will be made welcome, while Gala Fairydean Rovers will be hosting its annual Walking Football Festival on May 27 at Netherdale.