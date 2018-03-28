Shanks named as new Gala FR boss

Gala Fairydean Rovers FC have announced the appointment of Dean Shanks as the new first team manager at Netherdale from the start of next season.

The 32-year old former Hawick Royal Albert boss will replace outgoing manager Steven Noble following the final game of this season.

It was confirmed earlier in the season that Noble, who has managed the Fairydean Rovers since the new club’s formation in 2013, would be stepping aside at the end of the campaign but will remain at Netherdale in an advisory capacity.

Shanks will once again team up with his assistant from his days at Albert Park, Dean Robertson, and is relishing the challenge of taking over the reins at Netherdale.

“It’s a great opportunity for myself, and I am looking forward to the seasons ahead,” he said.

“The club is steeped in history and tradition, and has a lot of exciting plans regarding the club moving forward.”

Club chairman Kevin Temple welcomed the appointment, saying; “Dean is an impressive young man, highly motivated and a talented coach. “We have exciting plans in place to restructure the entire football department here at Netherdale and we believe he is the ideal person to lead the club forward.”

Shanks, who has managed the Edinburgh City Under 20s team this season has a degree in sports science, a professional award in management and leadership and is currently going through the UEFA A Coaching Licence.

He led Hawick Royal Albert from the East of Scotland into the Lowland League and managed the club to one of the most famous victories in their history, when they defeated Berwick Rangers at Shielfield in the Scottish Cup in the 2016-17 season.

Temple added; “Dean will be assisted by the board, the executive committee and everybody else at the club, and we wish him and Dean Robertson the best of luck as we look forward to an exciting new period at Gala Fairydean Rovers FC.”