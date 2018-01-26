Selkirk study form against University

After two successive and very important wins in festive season Borders derbies, Selkirk are due back in Lowland League action tomorrow (Saturday) at home to Edinburgh University.

The Souters have kept themselves in an enviable position around the top half dozen in the table after a slender late win over Gala Fairydean Rovers and a much more emphatic 5-0 victory over fading Hawick Royal Albert.

Selkirk had a free weekend last Saturday, as it transpired – had they been scheduled to play, their game would probably have become a casualty of the weather – but the elements went on to disrupt their training schedule in the early part of the week.

Assistant manager David Bingham was expecting a very difficult game at Yarrow against the capital’s students – university sides tended to be full of super-fit players who were largely PE students and had the benefit of training four times a week.

However, many of them were young, like the Selkirk squad, and possibly not as experienced or hard-edged as some of the names gracing the teams in the upper reaches of the league.

But Bingham pointed to Edinburgh’s 1-0 victory in December at East Kilbride, in which they defeated arguably the league’s strongest team on their own turf, without shipping a goal. Edinburgh perhaps didn’t score a huge number of goals, he said, but they conceded very few as well, so an intriguing encounter was in prospect.

Selkirk won 2-1 when the sides met at Peffermill in October, with goals from Daryl Healy and Phil Addison. Bingham is waiting before making a decision on striker Addison, who is nursing a hamstring injury, while Selkirk will be without suspended Reece Donaldson.