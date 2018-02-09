Selkirk seek swift replacement for first team manager Fergus

Selkirk FC has begun the search for a new first team manager, after Ian Fergus announced on Wednesday he was resigning with immediate effect.

The 49-year-old boss, who had been in charge at Yarrow Park for the last 14 months, said it was time to let another team take over the manager’s mantle and hopefully steer the club forwards.

Ricky Miller has been put in temporary charge of the first team and will preside over the Souters' visit to East Stirlingshire tomorrow (Sat).

Fergus, just back from a month-long break in the USA, gave no other reason for his decision, hinting only at “some underlying circumstances, but nothing major”.

He stressed there was no ill-feeling – it was his decision to call it a day, he said, while he extended his best wishes to the team.

His assistant, Dave Bingham, and another coach, Jimmy Urquhart, are also leaving.

Ricky Miller is taking charge of the first team for tomorrow’s (Saturday) visit to East Stirlingshire, while he and Ryan Sclater will be overseeing the under-20 squad in the short term.

Club chairman Ross Anderson said the permanent post would be advertised and the club hoped to make an appointment by the middle of next week.

He said the club had already received expressions of interest from several good-quality candidates – adding that separate appointments would be made for the first team and the U20 squad.

Selkirk were languishing near the foot of the Lowland League table when Fergus took over from Garry O’Connor in December 2016.

He kept them in the league by a single point – but the club made a transformed start to this season’s campaign and are currently sitting in fifth position, on 33 points.

Fergus said leaving the job with the side in fifth position felt like the top of the league, considering they were at the bottom when he came in.

He added the players had been “absolutely brilliant” and they were disappointed when he told them the news.

However, it would be “business as usual” for them tomorrow – they’d be going out and trying to win a game.

“I have really enjoyed my time – the players made it,” he said. “They made it for me because they are a really great bunch.”

Fergus was reported in July to have signed a new three-year deal with the club. A statement on its Facebook page said: “The club would like to thank Ian for all the hard work he’s put in over the last 16 months, building and training a fantastic squad of players and helping us to achieve an unbelievable turnaround in playing fortunes, which sees us currently sitting fifth in the Lowland League. We wish Ian all the very best for his future endeavours. An announcement on the club’s managerial appointment decision will be made shortly.”