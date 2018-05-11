Selkirk’s small squad getting ready for one more big effort

They’ve played four games in 10 days – but Selkirk’s little squad has shown huge character in the way it concluded the season.

The team rounded off a remarkable league campaign on Tuesday with an astonishing win over Edinburgh University, in which they recovered from three goals down to win 4-3.

And this Sunday, they take on Cumbernauld Colts in Galashiels in the final of the Lowland League Cup – their first cup final appearance in over a decade.

Coach Ian Fergus – who turned 50 on Monday and had named himself among the substitutes for the semi-final win over BSC Glasgow two days earlier – reckons his side fully deserves to be there, even though he knows it will be a very difficult game.

Selkirk will be taking a seven-game unbeaten run with them into Sunday’s final at Netherdale, which Fergus says is an impressive accomplishment in a division as tough as the Lowland League.

The boss had planned an experimental line-up against Edinburgh University, while resting a number of other players until Sunday – but he soon had to change the shape of the side as the students swept into a 3-0 first-half lead.

However, three well-worked and well-finished goals from Dale Baxter (2) and Reece Donaldson brought Selkirk back before half-time, with Baxter completing his hat-trick from the penalty sport after the interval.

“I knew we would win the second half, without being big-headed,” said Fergus. “We were the stronger team, we hit the post and we were quite dominant in the second half. What I liked was the character of the players, and their attitude. They could have folded at that point, but they never.”

Selkirk had played these recent games with, in most cases, only 12 players,so Fergus was pleased to have a bit of consistency behind them going into Sunday.

He also praised 16-year-old Josh Davidson, who played for the whole game against Edinburgh, adding it was a fine achievement for someone that age.