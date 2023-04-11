Saturday fixture card includes six cup ties for Border Amateur Football Association teams

Hawick United losing 2-1 at home to St Boswells in their Forsyth Cup quarter-final on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

League leaders Langlee Amateurs host fourth-placed Stow and basement side Newtown are away to second-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs in its top tier.

Fourth-placed Leithen Rovers will be keeping up their pursuit of third place and a promotion play-off at home to Biggar United, now confirmed as B division champions, in the tier below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C division champions Eyemouth United Amateurs are also in action, away to Jed Legion, and their league’s other fixture will see Kelso Thistle travel to Berwick Colts.

Saturday’s fixture card also includes six cup ties, following on from Gala Hotspur hosting Coldstream Amateurs for a Walls Cup quarter-final this Thursday, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

Two Walls Cup last-eight ties follow at the weekend, a derby for Hawick United and Hawick Legion and a trip to Earlston Rhymers for Ancrum, with one last one, Biggar United hosting Hawick Colts, taking place the Saturday after, April 22.

Two Waddell Cup semi-finals and two Sanderson Cup quarter-finals are also lined up for this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former see Hawick Colts hosting Greenlaw and Duns Amateurs at home to Chirnside United.

The latter see Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at home to Berwick’s Highfields United and Lauder on the road at St Boswells.

All Saturday’s games kick off at 2pm except Duns’ cup tie versus Chirnside, that being a 2.30pm kick-off.