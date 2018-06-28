Rhymers well versed in success after double league triumph

The championship form of not one but two youth football teams last season was sheer poetry to their parent Borders club.

The 2002s and 2005s squads attached to Earlston Rhymers Youth FC have both won their respective leagues.

The Earlston Rhymers U13s.

The U13s (2005s ) had a very successful first season playing at 9-a-side in the SBJFA league.

Not only were they victorious at a festival in Hawick in November, they also managed to reach the cup final at Netherdale before winning the league with a last-game victory over Hawick.

The team has been in existence for over seven years but, with the move to 9-a-side, they had to bring in players from Melrose, Tweedbank and Gala to ensure they had a big enough squad for the season.

After being beaten in the cup final at the festival of football on a Sunday, the team bounced back brilliantly to beat Hawick 7-3 the following Tuesday night to win the league title.

The U16s (2002s)have been playing in the SERYFA league in Edinburgh for the last three seasons.

After reaching a cup final last season, where they were unfortunately beaten, the players were looking forward to having a competitive season. They ultimately won the league, reached a semi-final and also a quarter-final in two all-division cup competitions.

The team was two points behind St Bernards with a game in hand, against Currie Star, so it really was a must-win encounter. A hard-fought 3-0 victory saw Earlston take the league title.

They dropped only eight league points all season and went from the end of August to the last week in May without losing a league match.

The U14s (2004s) also reached a cup final and had a great fourth-place finish in the in the Edinburgh league.

Club chairman Robert Anderson said: “The club is going from strength to strength, with numbers attending training and games rising every year. We have recently had to lease another field to ensure we can accommodate everyone. Hopefully, when the children come to Earlston, they not only enjoy themselves but they can also see a pathway from children’s football through the youth ranks and, ultimately, on to the adult game.”