Polished performance from Lothian side sinks Gala FR

Gala Fairydean Rovers 2, Tranent Juniors 4

Gala Fairydean Rovers are still hunting their first win of the season after departing from the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup at the first round stage on Saturday.

Visitors Tranent were too slick for the Netherdale outfit, although the home side were left to rue missed chances at vital stages in the game.

Chris Gray put Tranent in front after eight minutes but Dale Baxter replied with his first goal for the club, since joining from Selkirk.

Moments before half time, Gala FR failed to clear their lines and Ben Miller picked his spot in the corner of the net.

A glorious header from Jamie Devlin made it 3-1 shortly after the re-start and Tranent were in control by the time Miller got his second goal of the game.

Kris Mitchell pulled one back for Gala but it turned out to be a consolation strike.

This Saturday, Gala Fairydean Rovers travel to play Edinburgh University in a Lowland League fixture. Kick-off at Peffermill is at 3pm.

On Tuesday, Whitehill Welfare are the visitors to the Netherdale 3G Arena, with a 7.45pm kick-off.