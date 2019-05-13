Players net plaudits at Gala FR presentation

Gala Fairydean Rovers FC held its annual player of the year presentation evening in the Netherdale clubrooms on Saturday, honouring players from both its Lowland League and Border Amateur FA squads.

For the Lowland Leauge side, which finished in a very respectable mid-table berth this season, the winners were: Player of the year and top goalscorer, Ruari Paton; players’ player of the year, Patrick Martin; young player of the year, Kieran Watson; goal of the season, Dale Baxter.

Among the amateur team, which finished fourth behind Selkirk Victoria in Division ‘C’, the recipients were: Player of the year, Declan Bell; players’ player of the year and top goalscorer, Martin Gibson; young player of the year, Luca Sharpa; goal of the season, Welsh Curran.