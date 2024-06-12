Peebles Rovers to kick off pre-season friendly schedule with Borders derby v Hawick Royal Albert
That match will take place at East of Scotland Football League second division outfit Rovers’ Whitestone Park home ground on Saturday, June 29, with kick-off at 1pm.
Rovers last played Albert, now in the EoSFL’s third division, in the second division in April 2023 prior to their relegation last summer, losing 2-0 away, having drawn the reverse fixture the previous September 2-2.
That’s one of two friendlies Rovers have lined up at home so far, the other being against EoSFL first division side Preston Athletic on Tuesday, July 2, at 7pm.
Manager Paul Dickson’s team have also got four warm-ups lined up on the road, starting with a trip to the first division’s Blackburn United on Saturday, July 6, at 2pm.
That’s to be followed by trips to first division Newtongrange Star on Thursday, July 18, at 7.45pm, and two third division teams – Fife’s Lochgelly Albert on Saturday, July 20, at 1pm and West Lothian’s Pumpherston Juniors on Wednesday, July 24, at 7.15pm.
Hawick’s Royalists haven’t announced any other friendlies so far.
