​Peebles Rovers hit by biggest hiding for five years at home to West Calder United

Robbie Renwick in action for Peebles Rovers during their 9-1 loss at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

​Peebles Rovers were hit by their heaviest hiding for over five years at home to West Calder United on Saturday, going down 9-1.

​That was their biggest loss since a 13-0 thumping away to Tynecastle in the old East of Scotland Football League first division conference A back in November 2019, a month after an 8-0 loss on the road at St Andrews United.

That was new manager Anthony Ashworth’s second match in charge, following a 7-0 defeat away to Armadale Thistle seven days prior, so he’ll be hoping to get third time lucky this coming Saturday at Vale of Leithen.

Kick-off for that derby at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park is at 2.30pm.

Ross Lamb, left, on defensive duty for Peebles Rovers during their 9-1 loss at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

Ashworth will also be targeting a winning double as Rovers won September’s reverse fixture at Whitestone Park by 2-1.

Scott Inglis got the hosts’ sole goal at the weekend, from the penalty spot just ahead of the hour mark.

On target for their third-placed visitors from West Lothian were Jamie MacAllister with a hat-trick on six minutes, ten and 63, plus Scott Hay on five, Steven Jackson on eight and 14, Marc Sludden on 64, Andrew Jackson on 73 and Jerry Otonti from the spot on 76.

Looking back over Saturday’s loss, assistant manager Tam McFadyen told the club’s website: “We’re making no excuses for that scoreline – we all know it simply wasn’t good enough.

Michael Joyce on the ball for Peebles Rovers during their 9-1 loss at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

“However, taking into account the relentless run of injuries we’ve had, along with a couple of key players serving a suspension for an accumulation of bookings, our threadbare squad was always going to severely tested.

“The fact is we just couldn’t get to grips with the conditions early doors and soon found ourselves with a mountain to climb after a disastrous first 15 minutes.

“The lads know they let themselves down. We had a very open chat afterwards and we now look forward to training this week and getting ready for next weekend’s match with renewed determination.”

Peebles were the only Borderers in action the EoSFL’s second division, Coldstream having a blank weekend and Vale of Leithen being in action in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s fourth round, losing 2-1 away to East Lothian’s Dunbar United.

Peebles Rovers losing 9-1 at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

Mo Sillah scored for Vale at New Countess Park on 17 minutes, with Gregor Goldie replying for their EoSFL premier division hosts on 70 minutes and 102.

Rovers’ eighth defeat of the season leaves them 13th in the table, on 12 points from 14 fixtures, with the Streamers sixth, on 22 from 15, and Vale second from bottom, on nine from 13.

Coldstream are at home to 11th-placed Tweedmouth Rangers this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

​Linton Hotspur and Hawick Royal Albert both kept their bids for promotion to the EoSFL’s second division on track by picking up points on the road on Saturday.

Peebles Rovers losing 9-1 at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

​Hotspur won 2-1 away to second-from-bottom Newburgh Juniors and Albert drew 2-2 at sixth-placed Livingston United.

Martin Woods and Steven Tait scored for the West Linton outfit – left a man short by an 80th-minute red card for Victor Ehizojie – in Fife on 34 minutes and 66 respectively, with Owen McNally getting one back for their hosts on 75.

Aiden Gillan got both of the Royalists’ goals in West Lothian, on 18 minutes and 76, with Billy Dunlop and Dylan Campbell on target for their hosts on 11 and 70.

Those results see Hotspur go level with Albert in the EoSFL’s third division on 26 points and move above them into second place by virtue of a goal difference three better, having played 13 games to their third-placed rivals’ 16.

The two sets of Borderers trail table-toppers Lochgelly Albert by ten points, the Fifers having played 15 games.

The two teams go head to head at Hotspur’s New Moor Road this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Ross Lamb making a challenge for Peebles Rovers during their 9-1 loss at home to West Calder United at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

The first of their three meetings this season yielded a 1-1 draw at Albert Park in August and they’re due to play there again in May next year.

Robbie McPherson got an equaliser for the hosts that time round on 81 minutes after Hamish Quinn had put Hotspur ahead on 38.

Albert got the better of their three derbies the season before, winning 3-1 home and away respectively in March and the September before but losing 2-1 on the road this April.